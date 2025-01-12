Judge halts man's decade-long fight to recover £600M (USD750M) bitcoin fortune

(MENAFN) A UK man’s decade-long battle to reclaim his £600m (USD750M) bitcoin fortune has been halted by a judge.



James Howells, 39, initiated legal proceedings after he lost his Bitcoin hard drive in a landfill in Newport, Wales, back in 2013, as reported by the BBC.



Since the loss, Howells offered to fully finance the excavation efforts and share 25 percent of the recovered bitcoin with the Newport City Council. However, the council rejected his proposal, leading to a prolonged legal struggle to recover the lost cryptocurrency.



On Thursday, Circuit Commercial Judge for Wales, Judge Keyser, dismissed Howells' lawsuit seeking permission to excavate the landfill.



In his decision, Judge Keyser stated that Howells had "no reasonable grounds" for filing the claim and concluded there was "no realistic prospect" of success if the case proceeded to a full trial.



"I find that the details of the claim do not present any reasonable grounds for bringing this case. I also believe that the claim would not succeed in trial and that there is no compelling reason for it to be heard," Keyser explained.

