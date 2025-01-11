MHA Appoints IFA In J&K's Home Deptt

Following the posting, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir has come out with a detailed set of guidelines explaining powers of the IFA and directing the Heads of Department (HoDs) falling under administration control of the Home Department to strictly comply with them.

“All exercises of delegated financial powers must be carried out in consultations with the IFA, in consonance with the orders of delegation of financial powers issued by the MHA in favour of HoDs of the Home Department. The HoDs will submit budget proposals to the Home Department , J&K, which in turn shall be referred to the IFA for consultation/concurrence before submission to the MHA, with IFA having the Central coordination role,” officials told the Excelsior.

They said the IFA will play an active role in appraisal, monitoring and evaluation of projects and schemes in consultations with the Home Department. The IFA will serve as the Member Secretary of the Standing Finance Committee and Investment Boards.

According to Daily Excelsior, the Home Department has directed the departments to avoid idle cash build-up by adhering to the monthly/quarterly expenditure plans prepared by the IFA. It also asked the departments to ensure that any financial proposal requiring reference to the MHA, must receive concurrence of the IFA, who will provide financial compliance views and record specific opinions.

“The Departments must maintain updated Asset Registers and ensure proper stock-taking as per the IFA's oversight. Sanction of procurement of items specified in delegation of financial powers including acceptance of necessity for such procurement must be invariably issued in consultations with the IFA and head of finance wing at the HoD level. The IFA posted in the department may be appropriately involved in subsequent stages of procurement having financial bearing,” the Home Department order read.

It said proposals exceeding the delegated powers of the HoDs must be referred to the Home Department with the IFA's concurrence and recommendations. The HoDs may provide relevant records, reports and the files as and when required by the IFA.

“The proposals which require reference to the Finance Department, General Administration Department and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall continue to be processed as per the existing procedure in vogue,” the order said.

