RS declares start of 2025 tax filing season

(MENAFN) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released details for the start of the 2025 tax filing season, set to begin later this month.



Taxpayers will be able to submit their returns for the 2024 tax year starting Monday, January 27. The IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million individual tax returns by the federal filing deadline, which is Tuesday, April 15.



The agency emphasized that nearly half of all returns are expected to be filed with the assistance of a tax professional. It urged taxpayers to choose trusted tax professionals to avoid potential scams and fraud.



This tax season will also introduce new tools for taxpayers as part of the IRS' modernization efforts. These include increased access to tax account information through text and voice virtual assistants, expanded features on the IRS individual online account, better access to tax forms for mobile users, and enhanced alerts regarding scams.



Additionally, the IRS has expanded the Direct File program, which was available in 12 states last year. Starting this tax season, the program will be accessible to taxpayers in 25 states.

