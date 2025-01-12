Lemon8 gains attention as TikTok faces potential US ban

(MENAFN) The social app Lemon8 is drawing attention amid the ongoing threat of a TikTok ban in the US.



The potential ban stems from a law signed by President Biden last year, which could result in TikTok being banned in the US starting January 19 unless its parent company, ByteDance, agrees to divest. Oral arguments regarding the possible ban are set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.



Both TikTok and Lemon8 are owned by the Chinese tech firm ByteDance.



Lemon8, which has been in existence for over four years, is available in several countries, including Japan, where it was first launched, and the US, where it became accessible in early 2023.



The app allows users to “discover and share useful content related to beauty, fashion, travel, and more,” according to a recent press release from TikTok. It includes various creative tools, such as collages, filters, effects, stickers, and text templates for posts.



Additionally, Lemon8 integrates with TikTok, enabling users to manage a single account for both apps. This feature was introduced in November.

