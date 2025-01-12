Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket set for first orbital launch after 25 years

(MENAFN) Almost 25 years after Jeff Bezos established Blue Origin, the rocket business is about to experience its most significant milestone: the first-ever launch of a vehicle into orbit.



As early as 1AM ET on Monday, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. According to an email from the business, a live stream of the mission will begin around one hour prior to liftoff on Blue Origin's website, YouTube channel, and social X.



Following Blue Origin's decision to postpone plans to launch New Glenn in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the revised target launch time was revealed. The 24-hour delay, according to the corporation, was caused by weather conditions at sea, where it intends to recover a portion of the rocket after launch.



The Blue Ring Pathfinder, a demonstration technology developed by Blue Origin, will be launched into orbit on the uncrewed New Glenn mission.



