Deputising For King, Prince Ghazi Inaugurates Church Of The Baptism Of The Lord

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of the Latin Baptism Church of Christ at the Baptism Site.

The church is affiliated with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Jordan, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The event was attended by Vatican Secretary of State and personal envoy of His Holiness Pope Francis Cardinale Pietro Parolin and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

In his opening remarks, Patriarch Pizzaballa expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for his unwavering care of Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and Jordan.

He also highlighted the development of the Baptism Site, which is now equipped to welcome thousands of Christian pilgrims from various denominations around the world.

Patriarch Pizzaballa also commended Prince Ghazi, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baptism Site, for his support in constructing the church.

He also extended his thanks to Pope Francis, represented by Cardinal Parolin, as well as Nadim Muasher and his family, who generously funded the majority of the church's construction costs.

Recognition was also given to the Hungarian government for contributing to the project and other benefactors for their invaluable support.

Reflecting on the significance of the site, Patriarch Pizzaballa underscored its message of unity and love, saying: "Jordan is a holy land that welcomes pilgrims from all over the world."

He also invited international pilgrims to visit the church, the Baptism Site, and other Christian pilgrimage locations in Jordan.

Nadim Muasher, the primary donor, handed over the church's keys to Cardinal Pizzaballa in the presence of Prince Ghazi.

Muasher expressed deep gratitude to the King for providing the land for the church, calling it a gift to Jordan and future generations of pilgrims.

He also highlighted the church's potential to boost religious tourism in the Kingdom.

Pope Benedict XVI blessed the cornerstone of the church on May 10, 2009, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania.

Following the inauguration, Cardinal Pizzaballa held a press conference, urging visitors to experience the spiritual significance of Jordan's holy sites.

He highlighted this year's silver jubilee celebrations under the theme“Pilgrims of Hope”, representing faith, goodness, and divine grace.

He also offered prayers for peace, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the rest of Palestine, a resolution to the Palestinian issue, and reconciliation in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and other countries striving for peace.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab described the church's inauguration as a monumental achievement, crediting the engineers, supervisors, contractors, and donors involved in the project, highlighting the occasion as a significant step in international preparations for the 2,000th anniversary of Jesus Christ's baptism.