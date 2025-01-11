South Africa's ANC Commits To Renewal As It Celebrates 113Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Jan 12 (IANS) President of South Africa's ruling African National (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa said that the renewal of the ANC remains the number one priority for the year 2025.

He made the remarks when delivering the ANC's annual 'January 8 statement' at the Mandela Park in Khayelitsha of Cape Town, where thousands of supporters gathered on Saturday to celebrate the party's 113th anniversary.

In the statement, Ramaphosa, who is also president of South Africa, outlined six priority actions and tasks aimed at driving the country's progress in the year ahead. "Renewal of the ANC remains the number one priority, while resolving the water crisis, fixing local government and fixing the economy remain the top priorities in the six tasks for this year," he said.

The ANC, founded on January 8, 1912, has governed South Africa since the country's first democratic elections in 1994, which ended apartheid. In the 2024 general elections, it failed to secure an outright majority, leading to the formation of the Government of National Unity, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The 2024 election results confirm that we face an existential crisis: this is a moment wherein the ANC should either renew or perish. We must do much more work, with greater urgency and determination," Ramaphosa told the crowd.

"The cornerstone of our renewal agenda, therefore, remains building our movement's capacity to discharge its historical mission," he said. "This includes strengthening the presence of the ANC in communities through strong ANC branches as centres of development that engage and listen to citizens and work with them to address challenges and grievances."

According to him, the other five priority tasks include: fixing local government and ensuring water and energy security; speeding up inclusive economic growth to create jobs; strengthening the fight against crime and corruption and building safe communities; building a South Africa that belongs to all through national dialogue; and build a better Africa and a better world.

"The ANC will renew and rebuild itself to unite all South Africans and to provide clear, decisive and ethical leadership in the achievement of these objectives," Ramaphosa said.