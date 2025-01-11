National Youth Day 2025: Remembering Swami Vivekananda With His 10 Inspiring Quotes On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) National Youth Day 2025: Swami Vivekananda was one of the visionary leaders of India whose ideology and acts continue to guide the Indian youth. To honour his contribution in India's development, National Youth Day is celebrated every on his birth anniversary 12 January.

From Swami Vivekananda 's iconic speech at the First World's Parliament of Religions to his address for youngsters, here are top quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas , is celebrated every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The celebration was started by the Indian government on 1984. The main objective of the celebration of this day is to inspire the youth and make them aware about their responsibilities.

National Youth Day 2025: What is the theme for this year?

National Youth Day 2025, aka Yuva Diwas, is dedicated to the theme of“Youth for a Sustainable Future: Shaping the Nation with Resilience and Responsibility". The festival aims to encourage the spirit of self-reliance, discipline, and collective development among the youth.

We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far

Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.