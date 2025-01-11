Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 12, 2025: Warm Start At 17.95 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.51 °C on January 12, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.95 °C and 30.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 47% with a wind speed of 47 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 258.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 13, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.04 °C and a maximum of 30.0 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune is 258.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 13, 2025
| 25.51
| Broken clouds
| January 14, 2025
| 26.27
| Sky is clear
| January 15, 2025
| 28.85
| Sky is clear
| January 16, 2025
| 28.55
| Scattered clouds
| January 17, 2025
| 27.63
| Sky is clear
| January 18, 2025
| 28.04
| Broken clouds
| January 19, 2025
| 28.72
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.71 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 21.51 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 26.06 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 25.2 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.95 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 22.52 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.83 °C
| Few clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
