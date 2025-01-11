Al Abdulghani Motors Exclusive Mobility Partner For Doha Equestrian Tour 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota and Lexus, has announced its sponsorship of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 for the second consecutive year.



The agreement was signed by Dr Eman al-Ansari, public affairs adviser to the CEO's office, during a press held in the presence of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 Organising Committee.



As the exclusive mobility partner, Al Abdulghani Motors will offer a premium fleet of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, facilitating the of guests, participants, and organisers, and effectively aiding the operations and logistics of the event. Toyota and Lexus vehicles will also be displayed in the racing arena, bridging modern and traditional modes of transportation in a seamless and prestigious manner.



This year's Doha International Equestrian Tour will be held over three weekends, January 9-11, 16-18, and 23-25 at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab. The event will showcase elite international riders competing across a diverse range of classes, offering a spectacular experience for equestrian enthusiasts.



Abdulghani Nasser al-Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:“We are pleased to sponsor the Doha Tour as the Exclusive Mobility Partner for the second consecutive year. This sponsorship reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting world-class sporting events and promoting cultural activities within the country.”

