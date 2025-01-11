Aqaba Marine Reserve Joins IUCN's Green List Of Protected, Conserved Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Marine Reserve has officially joined the IUCN's Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, becoming part of a distinguished community of over 90 listed sites worldwide.

The IUCN Green List represents the global benchmark for conservation excellence, recognising sites that demonstrate success in good governance, sound design and planning, effective management, and achieving meaningful conservation outcomes.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, NayefFayez, Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Authority (ASEZA) said, "We are immensely proud that Jordan's first and only marine protected area has officially joined the IUCN Green List Community. This achievement is a testament to the Aqaba Marine Reserve's excellence in meeting the rigorous Green List Standard.”

"The reserve has always been a top priority for His Majesty King Abdullah and has played a central role in both local and national planning. It serves as a remarkable conservation success story, demonstrating how the sustainable use of marine resources can coexist with the protection of Aqaba's unique biodiversity."

He added, "Achieving this certification is not the end of our journey but rather a milestone in our ongoing commitment. ASEZA will continue to support the Aqaba Marine Reserve and its exceptional management team, ensuring that all programmes remain aligned with the Green List Standard.”

Fayez expressed gratitude to ASEZA strategic partners, including UNDP, EU, IUCN, for“their invaluable contributions to the effective management and operation of the reserve."

The Aqaba Marine Reserve now joins two other Green Listed sites in Jordan-the Azraq Wetland Reserve and the Ajloun Forest Reserve-which were listed in 2018, the statement said.