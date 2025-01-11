Ministry Marks Arab Theatre Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Theatre Affairs Center of the Ministry of Culture on Saturday held a panel discussion to mark the Arab Theatre Day. Moderated by the artist, Ali al-Khalaf, the event brought together Syrian academic and critic, Dr Hanan Qassab, alongside the Qatari artist, Ali Mirza, with al-Khalaf delving into the challenges facing the Palestinian theatre in general, highlighting the artists' role in shining a spotlight on the events unfolding in Gaza. Ali Mirza talked about the history of the Qatari theatre's participation in international festivals until reaching Carthage festivals, pilot theatre, Arab theatre spring festival, and Gulf theatre festival for amateur theatre groups. He highlighted the cessation of theatre participation and the reasons for that. For her part, Dr Qassab talked about the participation of the Qatari theatre abroad and its impact on the theatrical movement at home.

