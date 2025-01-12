Noida: LLB Student From Ghaziabad Dies After Falling From 7Th Floor While Partying, Police Investigating 'All Angles'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A law student from Ghaziabad died after he fell from the seventh floor of a building in Noida, reported NDTV on Saturday. The LLB student was reportedly partying at his friend's place when the accident took place.



The have initiated the investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. According to the news report, the deceased, identified as Tapas, had gone to Supreme Towers in Sector 99, Noida, to attend a party at a friend's seventh-floor flat. Later at night, Noida police received information that he had fallen from the building.



The student fell from the seventh-floor of the building at 4:30 pm on Saturday under suspicious circumstances. Later he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, reported Indian Express citing a police official. Mint couldn't independently confirm the details related to the incident.

Deceased had gone to attend a party

The law student had gone to his friend's house to attend a party at the weekend. Tapas, who was a resident of Ghaziabad, went to Supreme Towers in Noida's Sector 99 for the party. His friend was living at the seventh-floor flat of one of his friends.

Tapas was pursuing a law course at a private university in Noida. Later the police was informed about the accident. Further details in the matter are investigated. Four to five people who were reportedly present at the location have been named in the registered case of abutment of suicide.



Police investigating case from 'all angles'

The police officials have also taken some people in the custody, reported NDTV. Based on the preliminary investigation, the exact cause of death is still unclear. The police are thoroughly“investigating the matter from all angles”, NDTV quoted the media cell of the Noida Police Commissionerate.The police will take further legal action in the matter after receiving the complaint from the family.