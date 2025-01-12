Daaku Maharaaj Public Review: Netizens Hail Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie, Says 'It's Daaku's Sankranti'
Date
1/12/2025 12:01:16 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Daaku Maharaaj public reviews: Bobby Kolli directional film, 'Daaku Maharaaj' featuring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna released in theatres today i.e. January 12. Fans even dubbed the film as"It's Daaku's Sankranti." Earlier on January 9, the makers of Daaku Maharaj had cancelled the pre-release event, which was originally scheduled the day. The decision was made out of respect for the victims of the Tirupati stampede tragedy
Social media video show s overwhelming excitement from fans, with many cheering and shouting in theaters during Nandamuri Balakrishna's entry scene. Many have praised the film for its stunning visuals and powerful performances, with numerous comments labeling it as the first major blockbuster of 2025.
One user said,“Visuals at its peaks”
Another user said,“Fantastic first Half Followed Superb Second Half. Excellent duty from All Departments. It's Daaku's Sankranti. The First BLOCKBUSTER FILM of 2025”
Another user added,“Can't be a better Satisfaction For Sankranthi #DaakuMaharaaj”
One user hail Nandamuri Balakrishna 's performance in the film, highlighting standout moments such as the phone warning scene, forest fight, and "Dabidi Dibbidi" dance number.
Another user said,“Wild Animal on charge” while some other user wrote,“The presence of balayya made it a watchable action drama in Thaman's fire mode work.”
“Director@dirbobby and@vamsi84 lived up to their word. They presented Balayya in his best ever way! The quality of making and the technical brilliance is visible in every scene. Telugu audience deserve such standards and thank you for setting a benchmark!”
