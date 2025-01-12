LA Fires: Preity Zinta Assures Fans Of Safety Amid Devastation, 'I'm Heartbroken...But Safe'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, bollywood actress Preity Zinta has assured her fans that she and her family are safe in a social media post.
"I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA , friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us," Preity wrote on X.
I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now. My thoughts & prayers to people that are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, fire fighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone," she added.
Preity has been moving between India and the US since she married Gene Goodenough, a Los Angeles-based financial analyst.
