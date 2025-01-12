Six-Pack At 51: Fateh Movie Star Sonu Sood Reveals Fitness Secrets, 'I'm The Only One In The Family...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sonu Sood has revealed his routine and diet in an interview. While promoting his directorial debut, Fateh, the 51-year-old spoke about his vegetarian diet preferences.

Sonu, known for his six-pack abs and muscular body, reveals that he has always been a vegetarian. He avoids alcohol and non-vegetarian food entirely. He credits his Punjabi genes and his father's strength for his robust fitness.

“I'm the only one in the family who never touched non-vegetarian food, never touched alcohol . I never go to parties,” he told Shubhankar Mishra during the podcast.

However, soon after, the actor says he used to have eggs. When questioned, he reveals that he does consume egg whites despite being a vegetarian.

“My family always has a complaint that I never ask them to prepare something of my choice. I eat whatever they make for me,” Sood says next.

Even during travel, when chefs prepare elaborate meals, Sonu opts for basic dishes like salads, egg whites, and, occasionally, dal and rice. He says he can survive on dal rice forever.

Sonu dismisses the notion that supplements or synthetic aids are essential for fitness. Although he has tried protein powders, he avoids supplements and steroids, focusing instead on natural foods.

The actor discloses during the interview that he has never missed a workout session since starting his fitness journey.

“I work out 365 days a year. I only miss gym only when I have to travel early in the morning and the gym is not open,” comes from Sonu.

Sonu Sood on South vs North movies

During a rapid fire round during the end of the interview, Mishra asks Sonu Sood about the difference between the movies in South India and North India.