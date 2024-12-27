Sentient AI Secures $1.5M Raise, Prepares AI Agent Launchpad On Sui

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Panama, Republic of Panama, December 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Sentient AI, incubated by GameFi.org and partnered with Ape Terminal, Polkastarter, and ChainGPT, has closed its first funding period, securing a total raise of $1.5M.

Sentient AI (SETAI) introduces an AI Agent capable of human-like thoughts and emotions. Serving as both a chatbot and personal assistant, it generates creative solutions through exceptional critical thinking and empathetic responses. With the ability to perceive the world and respond with creativity, Sentient AI redefines interaction in the digital age.

This milestone, achieved with the support of Ape Terminal, Polkastarter, ChainGPT, SuiPad, and other notable partners, marks a pivotal moment as Sentient AI prepares for its Token Generation Event and the launch of its next-generation Agent Launchpad.

The future of high-IQ-EQ AI Agent

While legitimate concerns surrounding AI-such as privacy, bias, and job displacement-persist, Sentient AI sets itself apart by embracing a human-centric approach to AI development.

Sentient AI has completed its first development phase, focusing on connecting and collecting human interactions. These interactions will serve as the core foundation for the current second phase, which aims to train and adapt the AI Agent model.

Agent Launchpad on Sui Network

A cornerstone of the Sentient AI team's vision is the upcoming Agent Launchpad, designed to help investors optimize their AI tokens and gain exclusive early access to investment opportunities across the web3 space.

By integrating with the Sui Network, Sentient AI leverages Sui's strengths: high speed for rapid interactions, horizontal scalability for large-scale tasks, and cost-effectiveness to drive widespread adoption. Investors can also benefit from advanced security powered by Sui's Move language and a seamless user experience provided by this rising network.

The Agent Launchpad currently reports three projects under incubation, with the first product set to launch for token stakers in January 2025.

Strong Progress & Team Expertise

Sentient AI's growth is bolstered by a diverse group of industry-leading investors, prominent VCs, KOLs, and blockchain pioneers, highlighting the product's trendsetting potential.

The progress of Sentient AI is demonstrated through impressive metrics from early testing: over 1 million interactions and 100,000 users within two weeks.

With a proven track record of delivering impactful and innovative products, the Sentient AI team is poised to sustain its remarkable growth trajectory, further solidifying its position as a leading innovator in the AI and blockchain space.

What's Next for Sentient AI?

Sentient AI plans to accelerate development and expand its ecosystem following the successful raise. Key upcoming milestones include its Token Generation Event, the release of the AI Agent Launchpad, partnerships with industry leaders, and collaborations with AI developers across the tech space.

About Sentient AI

Sentient AI (SETAI) is an advanced AI Agent capable of human-like thoughts and emotions. Functioning as both a chatbot and personal assistant, it generates creative life solutions through exceptional critical thinking and empathetic responses. By perceiving the world around it and responding with creativity, Sentient AI works to revolutionize the future of human-AI interactions.