Asif Rustamov's Film Awarded At Trans-Saharan Int'l Film Festival Of Zagora

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Asif Rustamov's film "Cold As Marble" has awarded two prizes at
the 18th Trans-Saharan International Film Festival of Zagora,
Azernews reports.
The festival's competition and non-competition programs featured
films from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belgium, Congo, Egypt, Jordan,
Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, Canada, Cuba, Madagascar,
Morocco, Oman, Russia, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Tunisia, the
Philippines and France.
The jury of the full-length film competition in the nomination
"Best Actor" recognized the leading actor in the film, People's
Artist of Azerbaijan Gurban Ismayilov, and the film itself was
awarded a special jury prize.
The film "Cold As Marble" (2022) is a joint production of the
Azerbaijanfilm studio, İctimai TV, Baku Media Center and the French
company Arizona Films with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry.
The general producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, the
scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov and Roelof Jan Minnebo (the
Netherlands), the director is Asif Rustamov, the directors of
photography are Ogtay Namazov and Adil Abbasov, the production
designer is Rafig Nasirov, the sound director is Orkhan Agalarov,
the producers are Fariz Akhmedov, Orman Aliyev, Balash Gasimov and
Guillaume de Seil, the creative producer is Irada Bagirzade.
Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work. The
cinematic work had its world premiere in November 2022 at the POFF
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it was awarded in the
category of Best Actor (Gurban Ismayilov). Besides, the movie was
awarded Best Director (Asif Rustamov) at the 16th Eurasia
International Film Festival in Almaty and the main prize of the
jury at the 29th International Festival of Asian Films (Festival
International des Cinémas d'Asie) held in Vesoul, France.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109076305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.