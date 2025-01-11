Scholz’s party members mix between German, Russian submarines

(MENAFN) Two members of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Party (SPD) have made an embarrassing error while campaigning for the upcoming election. Christina Schubert, a Bundestag candidate from Kiel, and lawmaker Kristian Klinck shared a post on Instagram celebrating the approval of the purchase of German-made Type 212CD submarines. However, the image they posted was of a Russian Kilo-class submarine, not the German vessel they intended to showcase.



The mistake, reported by Kieler Nachrichten, quickly went viral on social media. The port city of Kiel, where Schubert and Klinck are based, is home to ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, the company that manufactures Germany's submarines, making the error particularly embarrassing. Klinck admitted that he failed to properly check the post before it went live, while Schubert acknowledged the mistake as well.



The original post was later edited to replace the image with the correct German submarine. To address the blunder, Schubert and Klinck are set to visit the TKMS shipyard for a refresher course on submarines.



The purchase of four Type 212CD submarines was approved by Germany's budget committee before Christmas, totaling €4.7 billion ($4.92 billion), as part of the country's efforts to meet NATO defense spending targets.



