Macron says previous African colonies should be grateful to France

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel faced backlash from several African nations after suggesting they should be grateful for France’s military presence in the Sahel region. During a speech at an annual ambassadors’ conference, Macron stated that many African nations had failed to express thanks for France’s intervention, which he claimed had protected them from extremist groups.



Macron argued that without France’s 2013 military intervention, including the subsequent Operation Barkhane in 2014, many African nations would not have been able to maintain their sovereignty. He implied that the countries should eventually show gratitude for the French efforts.



However, the president’s comments were met with criticism from some African leaders. Chad's foreign minister, Abderaman Koulamallah, accused Macron of showing contempt for Africa and African people, noting that France’s military presence often served its own strategic interests rather than benefiting the development of African nations. Senegal’s prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, also condemned Macron’s remarks, asserting that France lacked the capacity or legitimacy to guarantee Africa’s security, and stressed Senegal’s decision to remove French troops as a matter of national sovereignty.



France's military presence in former colonies like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger has been gradually scaled back, especially following recent military coups.



