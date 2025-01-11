Two Retired Govt Officials, Cop Among 10 Booked For Using Fake Documents In J&K
Date
1/11/2025 3:10:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked 10 people, including two retired government officials and a policeman, for allegedly using fake documents to mislead the authorities here, a senior officer said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch Jammu) Benam Tosh said four separate FIRs have been registered against 10 people following complaints that they have used fake documents.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Investigations have been started in all the four cases to unravel detailed facts in each case,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to officials, a former deputy inspector in fisheries department, a retired forester and a police head constable were among those named in the FIRs after complaints were received that they used fake documents to manage a government job and promotional benefits.
A case was registered against Mohd Farid, a resident of Kathua, for using fake school leaving certificate of 8th class for getting a job in fisheries department, while Parveen Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor was booked for using fake graduation certificate to get promotion as deputy forester, they said.
Read Also
Jammu Lawyer Arrested For Forging Court Order To Secure Release Of Seized Vehicle
Delhi Police Arrests Kupwara Resident Wanted In Fraud Cases
They said another case was registered against Head Constable Mohd Munshi of Rajouri for using a fake qualification certificate to get a job in the Jammu and Kashmir Police department.
The fourth FIR was registered against seven persons for preparing and using forged compromise agreement in the Court of Sub-Registrar, Munsiff, Jammu, the officials said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11012025000215011059ID1109079677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.