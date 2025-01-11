Germany's Social Democrats Nominate Scholz To Lead It In Snap Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Social Democrats party on Saturday declared the nomination of the current chancellor Olaf Scholz as leader of the party for the snap due on February 23.

The party had taken a tentative decision in this respect in the end of the past November, following four weeks of debates within the party ranks.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, last December, dissolved the lower house of parliament to pave the way for the snap elections on February 23 following collapse of the coalition government. The parliament had stripped chancellor Scholz of confidence in early December. (end)

