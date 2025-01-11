How María Corina Machado Was Kidnapped By Nicolás Maduro's Regime

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Maria Corina Machado, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, said that when she was leaving the Chacao rally in Caracas on Thursday, January 9, several motorcycles tried to intercept her. Later, some members of the Bolivarian National took her away on a motorcycle.

“An officer asked me my name to confirm that it was me.

Immediately, I was roughly and forcefully pulled from behind and put on another motorcycle, between two men.

That's how they are; attacking a woman from behind.

On the way, I heard them repeat a couple of times that they were going to Boleitas (where there are some cells of the Bolivarian National Police),” revealed Machado.

She said that after arriving near that area, the motorcyclists suddenly stopped and let her go.







“In order to do so, they asked me to record a video as proof of my life.

It took me several hours to be able to get away from the area and take shelter again.

It was then that I found out that the driver of one of the motorcycles that was accompanying me to the exit of the demonstration had been shot in the leg when the Bolivarian National Police officers fired at us. They also took him prisoner. I am fine now, although I have severe pain and bruises on some parts of my body. It is clear that what happened to me yesterday shows the deep contradictions that exist within the regime,” Machado said.

She said the erratic performance is yet another demonstration of how they are divided internally.







“Obviously, this was also accompanied by immediate statements and warnings from world leaders and governments all over the world,

which made them, understand the mistake they had made by violently kidnapping me.

I want to express my deep gratitude to Venezuela's democratic allies who are with us at this time,” she said.

She also said that from today onwards she will increase the pressure even more, until Maduro understands that“this is over.”

“January 9 the regime launched a brutal repression, persecuting and arresting more than 20 Venezuelans.

Some of them are leaders in the states of Aragua, Bolívar, Carabobo, Cojedes, Lara, Miranda, Monagas, Portuguesa, Trujillo, Yaracuy, Zulia and in Caracas, including some journalists,” she said.

The leader said goodbye with a“Glory to the brave people!”

Europa Press, founded by Spanish writer and journalist Torcuato Luca de Tena in 1953, is a private news agency based in Madrid, Spain. It is currently directed by Asís Martín de Cabiedes. Location:

Madrid, Spain.

António Guterres condemns the arrests of opposition figures in Venezuela and urges the authorities to release them

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has“strongly condemned the arrests of opponents in Venezuela” and urged the authorities to release those detained“arbitrarily” following protests over the controversial inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Guterres strongly condemns the arrest of a large number of people, including opposition figures, journalists and human rights defenders, since the presidential elections of 28 July,” his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said at a press conference.

In this regard, he has asked the authorities to guarantee and respect their human rights, as well as to release“all those arbitrarily detained.”







“The Secretary-General understands the frustration of a large part of the Venezuelan population and believes that the path to a peaceful Venezuela requires full respect for human rights and human dignity, and that is why he is so concerned by the arrests we have seen since July, but especially in recent days,” he said.

Guterres added that“a peaceful solution to the political crisis requires full respect for human rights, including the right to freedom of expression, to hold opinions without interference and to peaceful assembly.”

The UN team in Caracas had previously called for“guaranteeing and respecting human rights” in the country, stressing that“inclusive dialogue is key to the well-being and peace of all Venezuelan people.”







Venezuela held presidential elections in late July, in which the ruling party gave Maduro the victory, although the opposition denounced fraud in the vote count and claimed victory for González, backed by part of the international community.

Although González had assured that he would travel to Venezuela on Friday to take office, this did not happen. Maduro, who had also assured that he would be sworn in as president of the country, received the presidential sash at an event in the National Assembly in Caracas surrounded by authorities and representatives of more than a hundred countries.

Edmundo González to the Venezuelan Army: 'I must assume the role of commander in chief'

“I am continuing to work on the conditions for my entry into Venezuela and assuming, as mandated by the Constitution and as ordered by the people, the presidency of the Republic,” said Edmundo González Urrutia, pictured above.





Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González , considered by the international community to be the president-elect of Venezuela following the elections last July, has addressed the country's army to indicate that it must“assume the role of commander in chief.” “To the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in these defining moments for our country, I address you with the certainty that together we will overcome the challenges we face as an institution and as a nation. According to the 1999 Constitution, promoted by Hugo Chávez, on January 10 by the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, I must assume the role of commander in chief with the responsibility of protecting our families,” he declared.

'I am very close to Venezuela,' says Edmundo González Urrutia, who calls for ignoring the Nicolás Maduro regime

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, recognized by the opposition and several governments as the president-elect of Venezuela, declared this Friday, January 10, that he continues working on the necessary conditions to enter the country.

“I am very close to Venezuela, I am ready for a safe entry at the right time,” the opposition leader said in a message published hours after Nicolás Maduro assumed the presidential office for a third term, questioned by anti-Chavez supporters and a large part of the international community.

In this regard, González Urrutia said that Maduro carried out a coup d'état, crowned himself dictator, and was not supported by the people,“he was not supported by any government that respects itself as democratic, only the dictators of Cuba, the Congo and Nicaragua.”







In a video shared on social media, the opposition leader said he would make good use of the votes that represent“the recovery of our democracy” and the end of the current nightmare.

“As commander in chief, I order the military high command to ignore illegal orders given to them by those who seize power,” he said. He also urged national institutions to ignore the“illegitimate regime” headed by Maduro for the peace of the Republic.

The opposition leader also called for an end to repression in the country.

“I represent the will of almost 8 million Venezuelans within the country and that of the millions of compatriots who were prevented from voting abroad.





I have the duty to defend that commitment,” he added.

He insisted that he continues to work on the conditions for his entry into Venezuela and assuming the Presidency of the Republic of the South American country.“We will not let them down,” he said.

Maduro was declared the winner of the July 28 presidential elections by the National Electoral Council, without having published the disaggregated results to date, as established in his own schedule.

Venezuela's majority opposition, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform, has insisted that its leader González Urrutia was the winner of the elections, and points to the“85% of the electoral records” that were published on a website for consultation as evidence.

The United States does not recognize Maduro as president and asks for the investiture of Edmundo González

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, pictured above, said that they do not recognize the mandate of Maduro, who took office amid accusations of a“coup d'état.”





“Today, Nicolás Maduro held an illegitimate presidential inauguration ceremony in Venezuela in a desperate attempt to seize power,” the head of US diplomacy said in a statement. Blinken stressed that“Maduro clearly lost the 2024 presidential election and has no right to claim the presidency.”

The US is also offering a $25 million dollar reward for anyone interested in capturing Maduro and bringing him to justice for drug trafficking.

The Venezuelan government suspends commercial flights with Chile

The suspension of flights with Chile is in addition to the“temporary” cessation of air operations with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru, in force since July 31 by order of the Venezuelan Executive, in rejection of“the interference of right-wing governments.”

These are the main reactions around the world.

Venezuelan opposition

The opposition denounced that

Maduro carried out“a coup d'état” when he was sworn in , supported“by brute force and ignoring the popular sovereignty forcefully expressed on July 28,” the day of the presidential elections in which he claimed victory for his candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

USA

Washington has denounced a“farce” and announced new sanctions against Caracas alongside Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union, raising

the reward for information leading to the capture of the Venezuelan president to 25 million dollars .

European Union

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro“lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected president,” said European Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas.

United Kingdom

London has called Nicolas Maduro's claim to power“fraudulent” as he took office on Friday for a third term in Venezuela and has imposed sanctions against 15 senior officials in his government.

France and Brazil

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Nicolás Maduro to“resume dialogue with the opposition.”

“France and Brazil are ready to facilitate a resumption of exchanges, which could allow a return to democracy and stability in Venezuela,” the French presidency said in a statement reporting the telephone conversation between the two leaders.



UN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is following the situation in Venezuela“with great concern”, called for the release of all people“arbitrarily detained”.

Russia

The speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament,“Viacheslav Volodin conveyed to Nicolás Maduro the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin” during the inauguration ceremony in Caracas, said a statement.

Chile

The Chilean government has described the July 28 electoral process as“fraudulent,” stating that“for this reason” the investiture of Nicolás Maduro“is devoid of any democratic legitimacy.”

Ecuador

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry condemned“the disrespect for the popular will” and estimated that Maduro“has taken possession of a position that has been arbitrarily taken from the Venezuelan people,” considering the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia to be the“true and legitimate” president.