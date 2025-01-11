Expired Saline Death In Bengal: Mamata Govt Seeks Probe Report In 2 Days (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 11 (IANS) The West Bengal Department on Saturday immediately sought report by the probe committee on the death of a pregnant woman at Midnapore Medical College & Hospital in West Midnapore district in West Bengal on Friday allegedly due to the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate (RL) saline.

Sources from the state health department said that the 13-member probe committee has been asked to submit the report to the department headquarters by Sunday evening or latest by Monday morning.

Thereafter, the report will be presented to Chief Mamata Banerjee, also in charge of the health department, for her to study that and direct the next course of action.

While one pregnant woman, Mamoni Ruidas (25), passed away on Friday evening, four other pregnant women, who were also allegedly administered with expired Ringer's Lactate (RL) saline, are under treatment under critical condition, two at the critical care unit (CCU) and two at intensive care unit (ICU) of the same hospital.

Meanwhile, following the mishap, the state government has banned the use of ten medicines including Ringer's Lactate (RL) saline, manufactured by the entity, Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Limited, at all state-run hospitals in the state with immediate effect.

“The specimens of these medicines will be sent to the laboratories for proper examination. Till the report comes, their usage will be banned,” said a state health department official who said that necessary instructions have been issued to all hospitals in the matter already.

However, the members of the deceased pregnant woman have questioned the late hyperactive approach of the state government after the mishap has already happened.

They have also questioned how Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Limited, which has been already blacklisted by both West Bengal and Karnataka government some time back, could continue to supply medicines to state-run hospitals.

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari has demanded a thorough investigation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

He has also called for an inquiry into whether the firm bypassed regulations and gained access to state-run facilities due to alleged links with the ruling party in West Bengal.

This incident has revived concerns over similar cases in the state's healthcare system.

Notably, in a recent case of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, its former principal, Sandip Ghosh, was accused of encouraging the use of expired and ineffective drugs on patients for personal financial gains.