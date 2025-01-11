Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 38: Allu Arjun's Film Continues To Maintain Momentum, Mints THIS Amount

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 38: The action thriller starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, kick started 6th week on Friday undeterred by new releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John. Although release of Charan movie 'Game Changer' on January 10 might have profoundly impacted box office numbers of Sukumar directorial film.

On Friday, Pushpa 2 collection dropped 42.50 percent, netting ₹1.15 crore gross at the domestic box office , according to tracker Sacnilk. Currently the movie is second highest-grosser, trailing Amir Khan's Dangal.

| Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun gets relief from Hyderabad court Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 38

After breaking various Indian cinema records, Allu Arjun movie collected ₹1.13 crore net on Saturday at 7:40 pm. So far, the Tollywood movie has netted a total of ₹1217.28 crore at the domestic box office.

During its 37-day run in theatres, the action thriller minted, ₹1216.15 crore net at the Indian Box Office .

| Pushpa 2 stampede death case: Court reserves order on Allu Arjun's bail plea Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The action thriller grossed ₹1449.70 crore in the domestic market until Friday and ₹270 crore gross in the overseas market. Pushpa 2 worldwide collection stands at ₹1719.70 crore gross, as per Sacnilk figures until Day 37. However, the makers claimed that the movie grossed over ₹1831 crores worldwide within 32 days.

| Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 37: Allu Arjun's movie loses steam

Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram announced that the extended 20 minutes footage will play on the big screen from January 11 onwards. Later, they revised the date to January 17, citing technical delays. The U/A certified film is one of the longest Indian films ever that currently boasts a runtime of 200 minutes. With added footage of 20 minutes, the theatrical runtime would be 220 minutes.

Its star cast features Fahadh Faasil , Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles.