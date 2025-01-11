Gaza Rescuers Say Eight Dead In Israel Strike On School Building

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter on Saturday killed eight people, including two children.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal confirmed eight people, including two children and two women, were killed by Israeli shelling on the Halwa school in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia.

Bassal said the strike would 30 people, including 19 children, and that the Halwa school housed "thousands of displaced people".

The attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced people in Gaza, where fighting has raged for more than 14 months.

A strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jawni school in central Gaza on September 11 drew international outcry after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said six of its staff were among the 18 reported dead.

At least 46,537 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry. The United Nations has acknowledged these figures as reliable.