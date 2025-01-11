France: 20 Injured After Two Trams Collide In Strasbourg
Date
1/11/2025 3:13:32 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two trams collided in a tunnel in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Saturday, injuring at least twenty people, the authorities said.
Strasbourg was the first major French city to re-introduce its tram service, in 1994. Since then, there have been no major accidents.
"Twenty people" have been injured, said a spokesman for the prefecture, citing a preliminary estimate. He added that the cause of the accident had not yet been established. Also Read
| PM Modi to attend AI Action Summit in France in Feb: French President macron
The trams collided near Strasbourg's rail station.
A large security perimeter has been set up in front of the station, where numerous ambulances have taken up position, according to an AFP journalist at the scene. Also Read
| Jean-Marie Le Pen, pioneer of France's far-right politics, dies at 96
A video posted by a witness on social media shows a chaotic scene with the two trams significantly damaged in the tunnel near the station.
One of the trams appears to have derailed as a result of the impact.
MENAFN11012025007365015876ID1109079706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.