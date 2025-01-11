California Fires Ravage Homes: Britney Spears, Paris Hilton And More Celebs Share Heartbreaking Losses

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, numerous celebrities have been forced to evacuate their homes amidst the growing crisis. The fires, fueled by strong winds, have already led to the deaths of at least 11 people and the destruction of over 12,000 structures, including homes across the Los Angeles area.

Britney Spears evacuates her home

Pop icon Britney Spears shared her experience on Instagram Thursday (January 9), revealing that she had to evacuate her home. "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel!!! I'm posting these adorable shoes to lift people's spirits!!!" she wrote. "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love 🌹!!!"

Keleigh Teller expresses gratitude amid crisis

Spears is among thousands of Californians forced to flee. Other celebrities have also shared their heartbreak on social media. Keleigh Teller, wife of actor Miles Teller, expressed deep gratitude for the support she's received from the community, stating, "Pacific Palisades, I love you beyond measure... If you're in the LA area PLEASE get out if you can." She added,“THANK YOU to the first responders fighting."

Paris Hilton heartbroken over loss of Malibu home

Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt post from her home in Malibu, which was destroyed by the fires . "Heartbroken beyond words... Watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton wrote. "While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."

Hilton shares memories amid devastation

Hilton later posted another emotional update: "This house wasn't just a place to live-It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family." She expressed her sorrow over the loss of memories but found solace in the support she's received. "Thank you from the deepest part of my heart," she said, adding, "We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."