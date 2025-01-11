UFO Or Something Else? Private Jet Crew Encounters Eerie, Glowing Object At 45,000 Feet Over The Bahamas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the night of December 23, Cassandra Martin, a flight attendant for Surjet, a private air service, and two pilots were flying back to Fort Lauderdale when they encountered a mysterious object high over the Bahamas. The crew received a message from Miami air traffic control, alerting them to a "foreign object" in the vicinity, as reported by NBC Miami.

“All of a sudden I heard traffic control say, we have a foreign object , can you please identify,” Martin explained. She went on to describe what she saw:“I looked to the left, and the pilot saw three objects, I only saw one, and I grabbed my phone, I just pressed it to the window to see if I could get a video of what the object was.”

The object , Martin reported, started white but soon took on a greenish hue, resembling an electric energy field.“It started as white and then it just got green and almost like an electric, some type of energy around it,” she said.

The mysterious object stayed with the plane for approximately 45 minutes, hovering at a high altitude of about 43,000 to 45,000 feet, far too high for a drone and too erratic to be a weather balloon.“The object was white, and it turned slightly green, almost kind of like it had an electric field around it of some sort, and it stayed with us for about 45 minutes,” Martin explained.“We didn't see it again.”