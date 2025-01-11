Man Held For Shooting At Friend's Father In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 11 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram has arrested a man, who allegedly shot and his friend's father inside his house after he scolded him, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Tanmay Bhardwaj, was arrested from Gurugram on Friday and was taken on police remand for questioning.

According to the police, the accused, Tanmay of Gurgaon Gaon (village), committed the crime after the victim, Sandeep Kataria, a resident of the same village, scolded him not to visit his house, following which the accused developed enmity with the victim and shot him in the stomach and fled on Tuesday morning (January 7).

As per the police, Gurugram Sector-5 police station received information that a firing incident took place in Gurgaon Gaon on Tuesday morning. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, but by then, the injured was taken to a private hospital for further treatment.

Sandeep used to work in a private company. The victim's wife told the police that Tanmay, who lives in the neighbourhood, was friends with his son and nephew. Tanmay often used to come to the house and was in bad company.

“A week ago, he came home drunk. Upon this, my husband had also scolded him not to visit our home, and due to this, he developed enmity with him. On Tuesday around 3.20 a.m., Tanmay entered the house and shot Sandeep and fled,” the victim's wife told the police.

Inspector Sukhbir, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station, said that a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The accused was a drug addict. The victim scolded him for his bad habits and did not allow him to visit his house and meet his son. Following which, the accused developed enmity against the victim who committed the crime," the SHO added.