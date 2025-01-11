Unit Of Tamil Film Aghathiyaa Launches Game With Movie's Characters!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) In what is being considered as a first in Tamil cinema, the unit of upcoming Tamil 'Aghathiyaa' has launched a game with the film's characters.

The makers claimed that for the first time in Tamil cinema, a game had been created based on a movie's characters and storyline.

This fantasy-adventure game, featuring the Angels and Devils of Aghathiyaa, will bring the thrilling narrative to life in an interactive format designed for gamers of all ages.

The Aghathiyaa game will allow players to immerse themselves in the world of the film and connect deeply with its characters.

Aneesh Arjun Dev, co-producer and visionary behind the gaming initiative, shared,“The game is designed

with simplicity in mind so that even first-time players can enjoy it effortlessly. With characters modeled after

Jiiva and Arjun as Angels, and Edward and his associates as Devils, this game will resonate strongly with the

younger audience while creating awareness about the movie's unique storyline.”

Actor Jiiva, the film's lead, expressed his excitement on the move to launch a game.“It's an incredible experience to see myself as part of a game. As someone who loves gaming, this feels surreal. I believe this initiative will effectively introduce Aghathiyaa to younger audiences, sparking their curiosity about the movie.”

The film's lead actress, Raashii Khanna, remarked,“This is an innovative way to promote a film. By reaching

millennials and Gen Z through gaming, we're tapping into a fresh and engaging avenue of entertainment. I'm

thrilled to be a part of something so novel.”

Meanwhile, the production house also launched the second single for the movie. The track is particularly special, as it originates from the legendary

Isaignani Ilaiyaraja. The timeless classic En Iniya Pon Nilave has been beautifully recreated by none other thanYuvan Shankar Raja.

Not just that, the unit has also released the second single from the film, 'En IniyaPon Nilave'.

Th film is scheduled for a pan-India release on January 31 this year.