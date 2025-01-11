Georgia's Foreign Minister To Pay Official Visit To Azerbaijan
1/11/2025 7:05:38 AM
Georgia's Foreign Minister, Maka Bochorishvili, will make an
official visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as she said at a
meeting between Bochorishvili and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to
Georgia, Faig Quliyev.
"During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues on the
mutual agenda of the two countries. In this context, special
attention was given to the expected official visit of the Georgian
Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan, including the 10th session of the
intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the
two countries, which will be held in Baku," the Georgian Ministry
of Foreign Affairs stated.
The minister emphasized the strategic importance of relations
between Georgia and Azerbaijan, which cover numerous areas.
It was noted that the results of successful cooperation in trade
and economy, transportation, and energy sectors were highly
appreciated.
Additionally, issues related to ensuring the development of the
region based on the principles of stability and peace were
discussed. Both sides expressed their readiness to further
strengthen strategic cooperation and give it a higher dynamic.
