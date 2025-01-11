Global Conference On Girls' Education Kicks Off Today In Islamabad

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistan is hosting a landmark international on girls' education, with over 150 dignitaries from 44 countries, including representatives from UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank. The two-day event began today in Islamabad.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will attend and address the conference, emphasizing the importance of empowering Muslim girls through education. She plans to highlight the need for global accountability regarding Afghan women and girls' rights.

A spokesperson for the Malala Fund confirmed that Malala Yousafzai will attend the education summit in person.

“I am excited to join Muslim leaders from around the world for a critical conference on girls' education,” she said on Friday in a post on social media platform X.

“On Sunday, I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls.”

The Afghan Taliban officials were invited to the event, but no response has been received.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, discussing the importance of advocating for a Gaza ceasefire. The PM reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to OIC's objectives and appreciated its support for the Kashmir issue.

In a separate meeting with Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the PM praised efforts to promote Islam's true identity and discussed joint projects, including the establishment of a Sirat Museum in Pakistan.

Both leaders agreed that the education conference would send a strong message about the Muslim world's commitment to advancing girls' education. A consensus-based“Islamabad Declaration” will be issued at the event's conclusion.

This conference reflects a united effort to advance education and empowerment in the Muslim world, marking a critical step forward in addressing challenges through education, collaboration, and innovation.

