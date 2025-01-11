Haleon Pioneers New Era in Pain Management Education at DUPHAT 2025

(MENAFNEditorial) Haleon unveils new initiative at DUPHAT 2025, offering sophisticated pain management solutions with research and training for healthcare professionals



10 January 2025: Haleon, a global leader in consumer healthcare, has announced its participation in the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference & Exhibition (DUPHAT) 2025, the largest networking platform in the MENA region, took place on January 7-9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event also marked the inauguration of the Haleon Pain Management Institute on Day 2, reflecting the company’s dedication to advancing healthcare innovation and championing education in effective pain management practices.



Designed to empower healthcare professionals and patients across the UAE, the Haleon Pain Management Institute seeks to equip them with cutting-edge knowledge, state-of-the-art tools, and evidence-based strategies to improve pain management outcomes. This initiative not only enriches the capabilities of healthcare professionals but empowers them with the confidence and expertise to make well-informed treatment decisions. By blending rigorous scientific research, actionable insights, and collaborative approaches, the institute strives to bridge critical gaps in pain care, ultimately contributing to better patient outcomes and an enhanced quality of life.



Visitors to Haleon's booth had the opportunity to engage in interactive movement sessions led by Coach Ziad Al Kamouh, a certified personal trainer specializing in sports post-rehabilitation and strength and conditioning. Attendees also explored advanced product demonstrations showcasing creative pain relief solutions and join enlightening discussions with industry experts, offering valuable perspectives on the latest research and best practices in pain management.



Arda Arat, General Manager for Haleon Gulf & Near East (GNE), stated, “DUPHAT 2025 offers the ideal platform to introduce the Haleon Pain Management Institute, reflecting our commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes. At Haleon, we believe pain should never be faced alone, and our mission is to embolden healthcare professionals with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to make meaningful decisions in pain management. Through collaboration and cutting-edge research, we are focused on bridging gaps in care and create a future where everyone has the support they need on their pain journey.”



Charles Leslie, Global Business Lead for the Pain Portfolio & Systemics, added, “The Pain Management Institute represents a watershed moment in pain care education. This initiative is grounded in our vision to not only reinforce healthcare professionals with the latest research and insights but also to cultivate a deeper understanding of patients’ lived experiences. By integrating different therapeutic methods, we aim to tackle the root causes of pain, enhancing patient outcomes through a more holistic approach. With over 1.5 billion people suffering from chronic pain conditions globally, including back pain and arthritis, it’s essential that we supply healthcare providers with the right tools to facilitate these conversations and guide patients toward better, more sustainable pain relief. UAE is the first market where Haleon is launching HPMI and we are very optimistic about the impact of this initiative on pain management.”







