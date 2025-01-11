Visit Qatar Announces Winners Of First Raffle Draw At Shop Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lucky winners of grand prizes were selected during the first raffle draw at Shop Qatar; the largest shopping festival organized by Visit Qatar. Held at Mall of Qatar on day, January 10, this marks the first of four raffle draws taking place during the near month-long shopping festival.

For every QR200 spent, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw and have a chance to win a set of grand and valuable prizes.

The upcoming three draws will take place on, January 17 at Lusail Boulevard, January 24 at Place Vendôme, and February 1 at Doha Festival City. Entrants are in for an exciting and fun-filled time as they could potentially walk away with incredible prizes. Every Friday lucky winners will win extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QR10,000 to QR100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck are also redemption booths across the participating 20 malls and shopping districts where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers, while also enjoying unique gaming experiences and capturing memories with photo opportunities.

The lucky winners of the first raffle draw are -



Exeed was won by Sherif Selim (voucher number 0099876)

Magdalena Bienias (voucher number 0012331) won QR100,000

Abdulkareem Mustafa (voucher number 0575984) won QR50,000

Jae Kim (voucher number 0445611) won QR30,000

An amount of QR20,000 was won by Khider Mohamed (voucher number 0264503), and Jundy RamosOdiongan (voucher number 0190293) Three winners got a cash prize of QR10,000 - Afra Abdulla (voucher number 0382285), Mubarak Saeed M A Al-Kaabi (voucher number 0574850) and Tarek Saber (voucher number 0478414)

Shop Qatar runs until February1 and sees the participation of 20 of the country's most popular shopping malls and shopping districts: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Old Port, Lusail Boulevard, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall.