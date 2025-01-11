(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) continues to
think no small beer of itself, acting as if it holds significant
sway over American politicians by assigning them ratings. The
latest embarrassment came when ANCA awarded Senator Rubio an A+
rating. One might think that Senator Rubio spends his days and
nights praying for a rating from an organization as obscure as
ANCA.
ANCA claims the Senator is a defender of Section 907, but upon
closer inspection, it becomes clear that ANCA is out of touch with
the realities of regional states and uses Armenia as its benchmark.
Why? Because unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan does not receive military
or any other aid from the United States or any other country. On
the contrary, Azerbaijan provides material, moral, and technical
assistance to states and nations in need around the world. The only
state in the region that begs for aid from other countries and
constantly seeks to outsource its defense is Armenia. Therefore,
the defense or even implementation of Section 907 has neither
benefit nor harm to Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, ANCA and other Armenian organizations should
remember that better is a neighbor that is near than a brother far
off. Of course, the United States is not and will never be
Armenia's brother. Therefore, instead of seeking brothers in
different corners of the world and begging for money and defense
from them, it would be more appropriate for Armenia and the
Armenian community to maintain normal relations with their
neighbors. This way, both they and their neighbors would be more
comfortable. Prosperity in the region would increase, and people
would lead happier and more prosperous lives.
For example, over the past 30 years, hundreds of thousands of
people have been displaced from their homes due to the actions of
Armenians who have become pawns in the hands of“big brothers” in
different parts of the world. Thousands of people have lost their
lives as a result of Armenia's foolish expansionist foreign policy.
Hundreds of villages and cities have been erased from the political
map. Billions of dollars are needed to restore all of this.
However, this has not been a lesson for Armenia. Armenia continues
to arm itself.
In short, if the Armenian community wants a prosperous future
for Armenia, the way to achieve this is not by giving A or B
ratings to any politician across the ocean. The way to achieve this
is by finding common ground with their neighbors and working for
peace.
The Armenian diaspora must realize that political gestures and
symbolic ratings do not translate into tangible benefits for
Armenia's future. Diplomatic ratings might offer temporary
validation, but they do little to address the underlying issues
that plague the region. Genuine progress requires Armenia to engage
in meaningful dialogue with its neighboring countries, recognizing
shared interests and working collaboratively to build a stable and
prosperous region. This involves fostering economic partnerships,
cultural exchanges, and cooperative security arrangements that can
benefit all parties involved.
Armenia's persistent militarization and reliance on foreign aid
undermine its potential for long-term development. By prioritizing
peace and collaboration over conflict and dependency, Armenia can
break free from its cycle of isolation and stagnation. Embracing a
forward-looking approach, Armenia can invest in education,
healthcare, and infrastructure, thereby improving the quality of
life for its citizens and creating a more attractive environment
for investment and tourism.
The Armenian leadership and community should take a proactive
stance in mending relations with Azerbaijan, focusing on
reconciliation and mutual benefit. This requires addressing
historical grievances and building trust through consistent and
transparent communication. By demonstrating a genuine commitment to
peaceful coexistence, Armenia can pave the way for a brighter
future, not only for itself but for the entire region.
In conclusion, the Armenian community's focus should shift from
seeking validation from distant political entities to fostering
genuine, constructive relationships with its neighbors. This
approach will lead to sustainable development, regional stability,
and a more prosperous future for Armenia and its people.
