Los Angeles Wildfires: Home Where Matthew Perry Died Survives Blaze Indian-Origin Owner Hails 'Brave Firefighters'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Indian-origin developer Anita Verma-Lallian, the current owner of American Matthew Perry's former LA home, has expressed relief that the Pacific Palisades residence is safe.

She also expressed her gratitude to firefighters, neighbours, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this disaster.

In a post on the social Instagram, Anita Verma-Lallian wrote:“My heart is absolutely broken over the devastating fires in the Palisades. When we were looking to buy a home, we explored several neighborhoods in LA, but the moment we discovered the Palisades, we immediately fell in love. Its beauty, its sense of community, and the peace it offered made it feel like the perfect place to call home. Seeing it engulfed in flames feels like a personal loss, like losing a part of our hearts. I can't stop thinking about the wildlife fleeing, the trees and trails now gone, and the destruction of a place that means so much to so many.”





“It's hard to put into words how devastated we feel. It's been such a tough week, but we are incredibly thankful to have learned that our house is okay. We want to express our deepest gratitude to the brave firefighters, our amazing neighbors, and the entire Palisades community for their help, strength, and support during this heartbreaking time,” she added.





Anita also thanked Brooke Elliott Laurinkus, the realtor who sold her the luxurious property, for playing a key role in monitoring and protecting the home during the fires.

“A very special thanks to our wonderful agent, elliott who grew up in the house next door to us and has been so helpful in keeping us updated on everything happening. Brooke will also be assisting anyone in need of a temporary home during this time,” she said.

Last year, Anita Verma-Lallian had bought the luxurious property for $8.5 million in an off-market deal.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry , who died in October 2023, had bought the home in 2020 for $6 million.

Anita is a real estate consultant and a film production company founder.