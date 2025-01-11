US Offers $25 Million Reward For Maduro's Arrest

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for his third consecutive six-year term as President of Venezuela on Friday, January 10. His presidency began in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chávez, and his inauguration was accompanied by new sanctions from Western countries.

The Biden administration announced an increased reward of $25 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction on drug trafficking charges, up from the previous $15 million. This move follows Venezuela's disregard for growing international criticism.

Despite early suggesting a victory for opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, Venezuela's electoral authority declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the votes. Opposition parties rejected the results, citing evidence of González's decisive win.

The United States, the European Union, and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro's victory. The U.S. also announced bounties for other Venezuelan officials, including $25 million for Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and $15 million for Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

Eight senior officials, including the head of Venezuela's national oil company, were added to the U.S. sanctions list. Similarly, the UK imposed sanctions on 15 Venezuelan officials for human rights violations and undermining democracy.

Opposition protests erupted in Caracas, where María Corina Machado, a key opposition leader, was briefly detained. Meanwhile, opposition candidate González met with U.S. President Joe Biden, who called him the“elected president of Venezuela” and advocated for a peaceful transfer of power.

The political crisis in Venezuela continues to exacerbate the hardships faced by its citizens. Widespread sanctions, economic instability, and contested governance have further strained the country's already dire humanitarian situation.

While international actors increase pressure on Maduro's regime through sanctions and diplomatic efforts, a peaceful resolution hinges on fair governance and a commitment to democracy. Support for the Venezuelan people remains vital in addressing their pressing needs and restoring stability.

