Turkey to Begin Restoration of Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi-Rumi's Father's Sanctuary in Balkh Soon

The Taliban's of Information and Culture has announced that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will soon begin the restoration of the monastery of Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi-Rumi's father.

The ministry also shared that Akın Erdoğan, the head of TIKA, has promised support in equipping the National Archives, art schools, and public libraries.

On Thursday, October 10, the Taliban's Ministry of Information and Culture, through its social media platform X, stated that Akın Erdoğan, in a meeting with Atiqullah Azizi, the Taliban's Deputy Minister for Culture and Arts, confirmed the imminent commencement of surveys, restoration, and preservation of the school and sanctuary of Mawlana Jalaluddin Balkhi-Rumi's father in Balkh province.

In late March, the Taliban's Department of Information and Culture in Balkh announced that the restoration of the monastery of Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi's father would be carried out with the collaboration and funding of the Turkish Development Foundation. This sanctuary, located west of Mazar-i-Sharif, is over 900 years old.

Zabihullah Noorani, the Taliban's head of Information and Culture in Balkh, mentioned that the monastery would be restored on a 30-jerib (approximately 15-hectare) area of land.

Some historians consider the Bahauddin Monastery to be Rumi's birthplace. Due to its historical significance, the monastery annually attracts hundreds of domestic and international tourists.

While the Taliban has announced the restoration of this historical site, UNESCO previously expressed concerns over the protection of Afghanistan's cultural heritage after the Taliban's takeover, making it one of their major worries.

Due to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and over four decades of conflict, the preservation of cultural monuments has faced immense challenges. Many historical sites have suffered damage, and restoring them has become a complex task amid ongoing security concerns.

As the political and humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, the focus on protecting Afghanistan's rich cultural heritage remains uncertain. The risk of losing these monuments to both neglect and violence underscores the importance of international support and collaboration.

