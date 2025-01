Jeju Air Plane Crash: Key Data Missing As Black Boxes Stopped Recording 4 Min Before Flight Crashed, Says South Korea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Key data is reportedly missing from the black boxes of the Jeju Air jet that crashed on the runway of a South Korean airport last month. The Korean said on Saturday the flight data and cockpit voice recorders on the 737-800 jet that crashed on December 29 stopped recording about four minutes before the airliner hit a concrete structure at South Korea's Muan airport.

The voice recorder was initially analysed in South Korea , and, when data was found to be missing, sent to a US National Safety Board laboratory, the ministry was quoted by Reuters as saying. The damaged flight data recorder was taken to the United States for analysis in cooperation with the US safety regulator, the ministry said.

| After Jeju Air crash, South Korean airline to cut 1,900 flights to key routes

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders on the Jeju Air jet that crashed on December 29 stopped recording about four minutes before the airliner hit a concrete structure at South Korea's Muan airport, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

All but two people survived the crash. Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

| S Korea crisis: 2,700 cops vs hundreds of Yoon supporters in 6-hour standoff

Authorities are still struggling to find out the cause of the country's deadliest aviation disaster that killed 179 out of 181 on board. A joint investigation team comprising Korean and US officials is trying to determine what caused the devices to stop working, the South Korea ministry's statement read as per Bloomberg.

The Jeju Air Co. jet heading from Bangkok to Muan International Airport in South Korea was attempting an emergency landing on December 29 when it skidded on its belly off the runway and exploded after hitting the structure.

| South Korean shares flat on first trading day of 2025 amid mixed data

The incident occurred a few minutes after the airport control tower had warned the pilot of the risk of bird strikes.