'We Made Too Many Errors Against Athletic': Flick Demands Perfection Ahead Of Clasico Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Jan 11 (IANS) Hansi Flick has his heart set on winning his first major trophy as manager but he knows that what stands between him and the Spanish Super Cup title is one of the most formidable opponents in world - Real Madrid.

He described as such in his pre-game press on Saturday morning at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, but added that the side is "fully prepared".

“We need to play a lot better than we did against Athletic. We made too many errors and we need to reduce them. Madrid is one of the best teams in the world in transition and they take advantage of any option you give them,” said Flick.

After a legal battle off the pitch, on Wednesday, the Higher Sports Council (Consejo Superior de Deportes, CSD) announced an injunction giving the green light for Barcelona's Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to be registered for La Liga, and are therefore available for selection by coach Flick, including for Monday's final. Flick confirmed that the Euro winner is in contention to start in the game. "Dani Olmo is very happy to be able to play again.”

The two rivals met earlier in the league which saw the Catalonian giants register a massive 4-0 victory over Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the tides have turned since and Real Madrid come into the game on Sunday in full steam and occupy the top position in the league.

"My players need to forget the noise going on around them, we have to be strong ourselves... The way we want to play is the Barca way, which did us so well in the last Clasico. We won't be doing anything different. But one Clasico can't be compared with the other. Tomorrow we will start from 0-0 and we just want to play well and win,” added the German.