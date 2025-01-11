Bhaichung Bhutia Lauds Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, Calls For Sports-Friendly Education Policies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Bhaichung Bhutia, former captian of the Indian team, praised the Central for organising the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and providing a for the youth to share their innovative ideas and solutions.

The three-day event, hosted by the Department of Youth Affairs under Union Mansukh Mandaviya, began at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. The dialogue aims to empower young minds to contribute to the vision of a developed India through their groundbreaking ideas.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Bhutia called the initiative a positive step towards empowering youth, particularly in the realm of sports.

"It is a great initiative by PM Modi and the Sports Ministry. This is a start for the youth and sports to make India a sporting nation. Today, we got to listen to many young startups, ideas, and entrepreneurs in the sporting field," he said.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education to reform education policies, making them more sports-friendly.

"Our education system is pressurising children to focus solely on academics, producing engineers, doctors, and bureaucrats in large numbers. We need to create equal opportunities for sports so that talented children can become sporting heroes of India in the future," he said.

Bhutia also highlighted the importance of discipline and dedication in sports and other areas.

"Success in sports comes through sincerity, honesty, hard work, and dedication. There is no shortcut to success. This discipline should also extend to politics and other fields for the country to prosper," he added.

The event was inaugurated on Saturday with Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse, along with other dignitaries, presiding over the inaugural session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace the concluding day of the event on Sunday, January 12, coinciding with National Youth Day, celebrated annually to honour Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

PM Modi will unveil a specially-curated Coffee Table Book showcasing the best essays from ten thematic areas and launch the Youth Anthem, a musical piece designed to inspire and unite India's youth under a shared vision of national progress.

A total of 3,000 participants, selected through a merit-based, multi-level process, are showcasing their ideas.

These include 1,500 individuals from the Viksit Bharat Track, representing the top 500 teams from state championships, 1,000 selected from cultural programmes and exhibitions, and 500 recognised for their groundbreaking contributions across ten thematic tracks.

The dialogue represents a convergence of youth leadership and innovative ideas. Activities include cultural programmes, exhibitions, and brainstorming sessions on innovation and development.

January 12 is set to be the defining moment of the event, featuring the highly anticipated interaction between PM Modi and the participants, who are united in their vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.