Lebanon's Newly-Elected President To Visit Saudi Arabia On First Foreign Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Jan 11 (IANS) Lebanon's newly-elected President Joseph Aoun announced Saturday that he will visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi and Prime Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The Saudi Crown Prince extended the invitation during a phone call with Aoun, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency. Aoun accepted the invitation and said the visit would be his first foreign trip as President, highlighting the kingdom's pivotal role in supporting Lebanon.

During the phone conversation, the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated Aoun on his election as President. The two leaders also discussed recent developments and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Aoun, Lebanon's former army chief, was elected the 14th President of Lebanon on Thursday, with 99 out of 128 parliamentary votes in the second round of the presidential vote.

His victory marked the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

Aoun failed to win a two-thirds majority, or 86 votes, in the first round of the session, compelling the parliament to adjourn for two hours before proceeding to a second round, where a simple majority of 65 votes was sufficient for victory.

Following the election, Aoun entered the parliament building in downtown Beirut to swear his oath before lawmakers and deliver an inaugural speech.

According to the official National News Agency, Aoun acknowledged "the need for change in Lebanon's political system," and underscored "the importance of legal and judicial reform."

"Interference in the judiciary is forbidden, and there will be no immunity for criminals or corrupt individuals. There is no place for mafias, drug trafficking, or money laundering in Lebanon," he said.

Political division in Lebanon resulted in a vacant presidential position following the end of former President Michel Aoun's term on October 31, 2022. The parliament had failed to elect a president for the country in 12 electoral sessions. A caretaker government has been running the country during the presidential vacuum.

Joseph Aoun, 60, who is not related to Michel Aoun, is widely considered the preferred candidate of the United States and Saudi Arabia, whose support will be crucial for Lebanon's reconstruction following a 14-month conflict between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to analysts, reports Xinhua news agency.