Decimal Point Analytics Hosts Hackathon 2025: Empowering Innovation In Data Analytics And Financial Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 10, Mumbai, India: Decimal Point Analytics (DPA), a leading data analytics and AI-driven solutions firm, organized its inaugural Hackathon 2025 to inspire creative problem-solving and collaboration among employees. The event encouraged participants to tackle real-world challenges aligned with DPA\'s focus areas on analytics and technology.



The hackathon revolved around six thoughtfully curated themes that align with DPA\'s core objectives, including:



AI and Machine for Private Equity Insights

Automated Compliance and Fraud Detection

Sustainable Investment Analysis

Customer Sentiment Analysis in Financial Services

Enhanced Data Visualization for Financial Insights

Financial Knowledge Graphs Using NLP



Participants worked in teams over a five-day period to create innovative solutions to complex problems using cutting-edge tools and technologies. The event culminated in a high-energy presentation where teams demonstrated prototypes ranging from real-time compliance monitoring systems to interactive dashboards and AI-driven sentiment analysis tools.



The initiative reflects DPA\'s commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation, guided by the company\'s Mantra & Sutras – Learn,StayAhead, a set of principles that encourages employees to embrace learning, collaboration, and value delivery. \"Hackathon 2025 exemplifies our approach to solving complex challenges through teamwork and creative thinking. It ensures our employees stay ahead of the curve and deliver meaningful insights to our clients,\" remarked CEO Shailesh Dhuri.



Several prototypes developed during the event showed promise for further refinement and potential integration into DPA\'s solutions. By combining advanced analytics, AI, and employee ingenuity, the hackathon emphasized DPA\'s vision of leveraging technology to address challenges in the financial ecosystem.



Hackathon 2025 successfully demonstrated the potential of empowering employees to think outside the box and contribute to DPA\'s mission of delivering performance advantages to its clients.

