US urges foreign terrorists to leave post-Assad Syria amid Turkey’s security concerns

The United States reiterated on Friday its stance that any "foreign terrorist" in post-Assad Syria should leave the country, reaffirming its commitment to regional stability and addressing Turkey’s security concerns.



Under Secretary of State John Bass, speaking during a virtual press briefing in Ankara after high-level talks with Turkish officials on Syria, stated, "We believe that any foreign present inside Syria should leave the country."



Bass, a former US ambassador to Ankara, made these remarks in response to a question by Anadolu regarding Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan's recent ultimatum for the PKK/YPG terrorist group to dissolve and exit Syria or face potential military action.



“The ultimatum we gave them is clear. We’ve delivered it through the Americans and the media. Those classified as international terrorist fighters, coming from Turkey, Iran, and Iraq, must leave immediately,” Fidan told CNN Turk in a televised interview earlier this week.

