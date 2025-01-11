'The Mehta Boys' Opens Indian Film Festival In Berlin

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) The upcoming film, 'The Mehta Boys', which marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani, was screened at the Indian Festival Berlin, Germany.

The film stars Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhary, and Puja Sarup'. It tells a heart-touching story about a father-son and the nuances of their strained relationship. As 'The Mehta Boys' opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin, Avinash Tiwary expressed excitement, and called the moment a "matter of great honour".

Talking about the same, Avinash Tiwary said, "It's a matter of great honor to have our film play out to a mix of Indian and International audience in Germany. It's a film that I am really looking forward to bringing to our Indian audiences and the film festival is taking us one step closer to the release of 'The Mehta Boys'”.

Earlier, 'The Mehta Boys', was also feted at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival with an award for its gripping story and outstanding performances. The film is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar. 'The Mehta Boys' is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr., writer of 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'. The film is slated to release on Prime video soon.

Earlier, Avinash, who shared the screen with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the streaming movie 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', had recollected his earliest memory of meeting the actress. The actor shared that he met Tamannaah for the first time when she was in 9th standard.

Avinash revealed,“I don't know if many of you know this, but I met Tamannaah for the first time when she was in 9th grade. I had just finished my 12th standard, wanting to pursue acting, and attended an acting workshop. I was quite young compared to the others there, but little did I know that someone even younger than me was also attending, and that was Tamannaah. Even back then, she had a remarkable presence”.

“Years passed, and when I saw her in films, I wasn't sure if she was the same person I met at the workshop. But now, meeting again on set, my first impression of her was that she was incredibly warm and it made working together so much easier”, he added.