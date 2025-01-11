EU confirms Von der Leyen not invited to Trump's January inauguration

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not been invited to the inauguration of incoming US leader Donald on January 20, according to an EU Commission spokesperson on Friday.



In response to a question from an Anadolu reporter about EU-US relations, spokesperson Paula Pinho referenced a social media message from von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, expressing their enthusiasm for fostering positive relations with the US.



When asked if the EU had received a favorable response from the US, Pinho noted that shortly after the US elections, there was a call between President von der Leyen and President-elect Trump. However, she added that there have been no further contacts since then.



"In the meantime, the president also fell ill, but we will, of course, seek early engagement with the new administration," Pinho stated.



She also clarified that von der Leyen has not received an invitation to Trump's inauguration and, while no plans are in place, she would consider any potential invitation if extended.

