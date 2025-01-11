WMO declares 2024 as warmest year on record, marking critical climate milestone

(MENAFN) The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed on Friday that 2024 is the warmest year ever recorded, underscoring the urgency of addressing climate change.



Based on six independent international datasets, the global average surface temperature was 1.55°C above the pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900), with an uncertainty margin of ±0.13°C. This marks the likely first calendar year where global temperatures have surpassed the symbolic 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels—a key target of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.



The data highlights a decade-long trend of unprecedented temperatures, with the past 10 years consistently ranking among the warmest on record.



WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warned of the severe consequences, saying, "Climate history is playing out before our eyes. This extraordinary streak of warming has brought devastating and extreme weather, rising sea levels, and melting ice, all driven by record greenhouse gas emissions from human activities."

