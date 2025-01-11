Soaring energy bills drive nearly 60,000 households in England, Wales to seek assistance

(MENAFN) Almost 60,000 people in England and Wales reached out for support as prices surged by 20 percent over the past year, according to a network of charities on Friday. Citizens Advice reported that it assisted 60,000 households grappling with the rising costs of and electricity – a figure that has doubled since 2020.



The charity highlighted that the escalating energy bills were the primary concern for individuals seeking help. Many households found themselves facing substantial catch-up payments, averaging £2,500 (USD3,057) in 2024. While billing problems are not new, the charity warned that the impact has been far more severe due to skyrocketing energy prices.



Energy costs have continued to climb sharply, placing additional financial strain on families. On January 1, Ofgem, the energy regulator for Great Britain, raised the price cap by 1.2 percent, pushing the average annual energy bill to £1,738. Another 3 percent increase is anticipated in April, which could drive bills even higher.



The current price cap is nearly £600 higher than at the beginning of 2022, largely due to the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has caused energy prices to soar.

