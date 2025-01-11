US house passes bill imposing sanctions on ICC over Israeli arrest warrants

(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrant for Israeli officials.



The bill, known as the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, passed with a 243-140 vote and was introduced immediately when the 119th began last Friday. It sanctions individuals and entities who support the ICC's efforts to prosecute Americans or Israelis.



The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza Strip.



US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sharply criticized the vote, questioning its priorities. “What’s their top priority the first week of the new Congress? Lowering costs? Addressing the housing crisis? No, it's sanctioning the International Criminal Court to protect genocidal maniac (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu so he can continue the genocide in Gaza,” Tlaib posted on X.

